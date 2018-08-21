Saints releasing veteran running back Terrance West

The Terrance West story is over in New Orleans.

The Saints on Tuesday released the veteran running back, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

West, who signed with the team in June, was part of a crowded backfield led by Mark Ingram and Offensive Rookie of the Year honoree Alvin Kamara. Ingram is slated to serve a four-game ban to open the season, but saw heavy action in last week's preseason win over the Cardinals.

With Kamara out of the mix, ex-Bills runner Jonathan Williams was next in line, an indication the 24-year-old back had leapfrogged West, who popped into the lineup as a fourth-quarter mop-up man.

"[Williams has] been flashing a lot over the last few days after a fairly quiet start to camp," ESPN's Mike Triplett tweeted earlier this month, noting the team's top backup spot was "as hard to predict right now as anything on the roster."

Dumping West adds clarity, with Shane Vereen and Boston Scott left to fight for the scraps. Colleague and former Saints beat writer Herbie Teope noted Williams, Vereen and Scott typically rotated and saw carries ahead of West during camp.

As for West, the 5-foot-10, 225-pounder will now look to pick up work with his fourth NFL team since being drafted by the Browns in 2014 out of Towson. With 1,816 ground yards and 11 touchdowns at 3.9 yards per rush, West is a serviceable option who played his best football with the Ravens.

The latest failed stint won't help his resume, but mounting injuries league-wide certainly will.