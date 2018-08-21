Bills to sign P Jon Ryan after release from Seahawks

It didn't take long for Jon Ryan to land on his feet.

A day after the Seattle Seahawks granted the punter his release, Ryan found a new home.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the punter is flying to Buffalo and will sign with the Bills, per a source informed of the decision.

Ryan, 36, spent the past 10 years with the Seahawks, averaging 45.0 yards per punt with 29 downed inside the 20-yard-line last season. He remains one of the top tier booters in the NFL.

The Bills have employed Colton Schmidt the past four seasons, but have been looking for an upgrade. Buffalo brought in Cory Carter this offseason to provide competition, but the 24-year-old tore his ACL in the team's second preseason tilt.

Ryan's experience could provide an upgrade on Schmidt.