Veteran receiver Victor Cruz retires, joins ESPN

Victor Cruz officially announced his retirement.

In a video for Uninterrupted, the former New York Giants wide receiver reflected on his seven professional seasons and provided an update on what is next on his career path.

"I'm excited to close down and open a new chapter and join the media world at ESPN," Cruz said. "I'm excited for the future, I'm excited for the next chapter, I'm excited for you all to be a part of this with me, and here we go."

Cruz joined the Giants in 2010 as an undrafted free agent out of UMass. He produced two consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2011 to 2012, and was a member of the Giants' 2011 Super Bowl-winning team.

Injuries, however, took its toll on Cruz in his final three seasons with the Giants. A torn patellar tendon limited him to six games in 2014 and a calf injury landed him on injured reserve in 2015. He returned in 2016, but experienced a decline in production with just 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown.

Cruz signed with the Chicago Bears in 2017, but the Bears released him before the start of the season.

"My journey hasn't been the easiest," Cruz said in the video. "It definitely had its ups and downs, and some rough patches. This last chapter of my life was a great one."

In seven seasons for Big Blue, Cruz totaled 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2012.