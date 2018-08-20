Takeaways From Preseason Week 2 games

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to the news of Adrian Peterson' deal with Washington (4:45), then discuss their biggest takeaways from Week 2 of the preseason, including the unpredictable Lions (12:00), the potentially overrated weapons around Cam Newton (21:00), a possible surprise breakout star for the Seahawks (35:00) and John Elway's impactful draft picks (49:00).

