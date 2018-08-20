Aaron Rodgers 'not trying to screw' Pack with contract

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly "creeping" toward a mega-extension from the Green Bay Packers, one that could reset the quarterback market and potentially change the language of future deals league-wide.

But while he pursues the mythical fully guaranteed, multi-year deal, the 14-year veteran and longtime Packer doesn't want to hamstring his organization in the process.

"I'm not trying to screw them," Rodgers said on ESPN Wisconsin's "Wilde and Tausch" on Monday. "This is a partnership. The only way this is going to work and the best way for this to work is that we're in this together."

The future Hall of Fame gunslinger added: "If you ask the team about the last deal that we did, and you ask me, both sides are happy. They paid me a lot of money and never had a major salary cap year."

Rodgers signed a five-year, $110 million extension with the Packers in 2013, his second contract with the team. With that pact ready to expire in 2020, Rodgers and his representatives have been knee-deep in negotiations with the Packers' newly renovated front office for months to work out a deal that will make him the highest-paid player in league history.