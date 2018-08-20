Todd Gurley prefers cats over dogs, ready to be 'Cat Dude'

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 20, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Todd Gurley hates dogs, but loves cats. The All-Pro RB plans on becoming a "crazy cat dude."
Todd Gurley loves cats.â Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 18, 2018
Great piece by â¦@samalipourâ©.https://t.co/P3uAXZW5LI pic.twitter.com/5x5HMT6GhJ
2. Panthers QB Cam Newton has nicknames for virtually all of his teammates.
Here's an update on Cam's nicknames for everybody ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/GXqarYLVr4â Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 20, 2018
3. UI long snapper Dan Godsil has ridiculous accuracy.
Donât ï¿½ï¿½ on @DanGodsil, @ESPN.#SCTop10 #IUFB pic.twitter.com/yfuTSnlSZCâ Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 17, 2018
4. It's almost football season, but back-to-school season is in full swing. Eagles WR Nelson Agholor recently helped Philly students get ready for the year at a backpack drive.
Much love to everyone who came out in Philly and supported the backpack drive @ Smith Playground . #eagles #PDQ #GivingBack pic.twitter.com/ddnDfeiIPsâ Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) August 20, 2018