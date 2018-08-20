Todd Gurley prefers cats over dogs, ready to be 'Cat Dude'

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 20, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Todd Gurley hates dogs, but loves cats. The All-Pro RB plans on becoming a "crazy cat dude."

2. Panthers QB Cam Newton has nicknames for virtually all of his teammates.

3. UI long snapper Dan Godsil has ridiculous accuracy.

4. It's almost football season, but back-to-school season is in full swing. Eagles WR Nelson Agholor recently helped Philly students get ready for the year at a backpack drive.