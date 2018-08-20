Bears LB Leonard Floyd (hand) undergoes surgery

The early word on Leonard Floyd is hopeful out of Chicago.

Bears coach Matt Nagy revealed Monday the third-year pass-rusher suffered a fracture in his right hand during Saturday night's preseason tussle with the Broncos.

Floyd underwent surgery Sunday, but Nagy told the team's official site he's "optimistic" the outside linebacker could be on the field in time for Chicago's Week 1 prime-time fight with the Packers.

Floyd was hurt after tweaking his hand on a first-quarter cut block by Denver offensive tackle Garett Bolles.

Injuries have impacted Floyd's early career, with the 2016 first-rounder missing eight games over the past two seasons while notching 13.5 sacks along the way. The Bears are desperately hoping for a healthy breakout campaign in 2018.