Eagles activate DE Brandon Graham from PUP list

The Philadelphia Eagles defense just got healthier with less than a month to go before the start of the regular season.

The Eagles on Monday announced defensive end Brandon Graham was activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Graham underwent offseason ankle injury and his return to the team with two preseason games remaining on the schedule could put him on track to be available when the Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6 to kick off the NFL regular season.

The 30-year-old Graham, who enters the final year of his contract, was one of many standouts in the Eagles' 41-33 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. Graham notched two tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits in the title-clinching victory.

Here's more injuries we are tracking on Monday:

1. Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil is dealing with a knee issue, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer. The team is evaluating the situation and will know more in a few days.

2. Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines suffered a right knee sprain and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that it's a MCL sprain and he'll likely be out 3 to 4 weeks. Gaines was carted off during practice Sunday.