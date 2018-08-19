Redskins hosting RBs Orleans Darkwa, Jamaal Charles

In the aftermath of rookie Derrius Guice's crushing season-ending ACL injury, coach Jay Gruden's initial response was to spurn the veteran free-agent market in favor of the younger tailbacks already on Washington's roster.

After watching Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall both go down with ankle injuries in the second preseason game, Gruden no longer has that luxury in a suddenly shallow backfield.

Among the running backs visiting the Redskins on Sunday are Orleans Darkwa and Jamaal Charles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.

It's worth noting that Darkwa is working out while Charles is simply meeting with the team's brass.

Darkwa, 26, led the Giants with 751 rushing yards last season, averaging a respectable 4.4 yards per carry.

On the positive side, he's fully healthy after undergoing surgery to remove a stabilizing plate from his leg in May. On the down side, Football Outsiders Almanac 2018 tracked him with the lowest rate of broken tackles among starting running backs in 2017.

Charles, 31, has been an afterthought in free agency after rushing for 296 yards on 69 carries (4.3 yards per carry) last year. Although the four-time Pro Bowl selection flashed promising playmaking ability in September, his role diminished over the next three months as Denver's season descended into deep disappointment.

No matter which back the Redskins opt to bring in for depth purposes, a slimmed-down Rob Kelley appears to be locked in as the Week 1 starter.