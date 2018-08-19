Chiefs sign veteran CB Orlando Scandrick to 1-year deal

Orlando Scandrick has found a new home.

The veteran cornerback signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source informed of the situation. The team later made the news official.

After a decade in Dallas, Scandrick signed a two-year contract with division-rival Washington in March. Even with a $1 million signing bonus to his credit, though, he was released last week when the Redskins decided to go young at the position.

Scandrick started 11 games last season before he was sidelined by a back injury. In nine seasons with the Cowboys, he recorded 362 tackles, 11.5 sacks and eight interceptions, primarily as a slot corner.

The 31-year-old was reported to be drawing significant interest on the open market. He will add much-needed experience to an overhauled Chiefs secondary that lost Marcus Peters, Terrance Mitchell, Phillip Gaines, Darrelle Revis and Ron Parker in an offseason purge.