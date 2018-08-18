Vikings honor Tony Sparano before matchup vs. Jags

Before kicking off their first home preseason game of the year, the Minnesota Vikings honored the memory of offensive line coach Tony Sparano.

Sparano died on July 22 at the age of 56.

Prior to the preseason game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Vikings had a moment of silence for Sparano followed by a video honoring the former Dolphins and Raiders coach. Following the video, the Vikings offensive linemen joined the Sparano family, who were honorary captains, at midfield. Tony Sparano Jr. is an assistant offensive line coach on the Jaguars' staff.