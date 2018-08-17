Around The NFL Podcast: Is Teddy leaving or staying?

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling and Colleen Wolfe -- react to the latest news from around the league, including a season-ending injury for a Patriots rookie (6:00), Dez Bryant's meeting with the Cleveland Browns (13:00) and John Elway saying he's not interested in revisiting Colin Kaepernick joining the Broncos (18:30). The heroes talk about the latest hot kicker duel (23:00) and dive into the Tyrod-Gate saga (25:00). They also review Thursday night's slate of preseason games (29:00) and answer your questions in the latest Mailbag (44:00).

