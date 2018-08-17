Here's the correct way to pronounce Tyrod Taylor's name

  • By Nick Toney
The name atop the Browns' quarterback depth chart is one you've probably been mispronouncing for years.

For the record: It's TUH-rod (not TIE-rod) Taylor, according to NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Please accept our apologies, TUH-Rod. We just never knew.

Neither did Lee Corso back when Taylor played at Virginia Tech. According to Yahoo Sports' Shalise Manza Young, the 'ESPN College GameDay' personality mispronounced Taylor's name in a production meeting -- and it just stuck.

Taylor never corrected a soul. Then, he finally admitted in the interview below that Bitonio was right; TUH-rod is the name his mom gave him.

A good left tackle protects his QB from everything, even egregious name mispronunciation.

