Here's the correct way to pronounce Tyrod Taylor's name

The name atop the Browns' quarterback depth chart is one you've probably been mispronouncing for years.

For the record: It's TUH-rod (not TIE-rod) Taylor, according to NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

This is how good of a teammate LT Joel Bitonio is. He told me Tyrod Taylorâs name is actually pronounced TUH-rod, not TY-rod. And that while Taylor may be too nice to correct people, HE feels itâs important to get it right. From here on out, I will. #Browns â Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 13, 2018

Please accept our apologies, TUH-Rod. We just never knew.

Neither did Lee Corso back when Taylor played at Virginia Tech. According to Yahoo Sports' Shalise Manza Young, the 'ESPN College GameDay' personality mispronounced Taylor's name in a production meeting -- and it just stuck.

Taylor never corrected a soul. Then, he finally admitted in the interview below that Bitonio was right; TUH-rod is the name his mom gave him.

A good left tackle protects his QB from everything, even egregious name mispronunciation.