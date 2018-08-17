Here's the correct way to pronounce Tyrod Taylor's name

The name atop the Browns' quarterback depth chart is one you've probably been mispronouncing for years.
For the record: It's TUH-rod (not TIE-rod) Taylor, according to NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
This is how good of a teammate LT Joel Bitonio is. He told me Tyrod Taylorâs name is actually pronounced TUH-rod, not TY-rod. And that while Taylor may be too nice to correct people, HE feels itâs important to get it right. From here on out, I will. #Brownsâ Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 13, 2018
Please accept our apologies, TUH-Rod. We just never knew.
Neither did Lee Corso back when Taylor played at Virginia Tech. According to Yahoo Sports' Shalise Manza Young, the 'ESPN College GameDay' personality mispronounced Taylor's name in a production meeting -- and it just stuck.
Taylor never corrected a soul. Then, he finally admitted in the interview below that Bitonio was right; TUH-rod is the name his mom gave him.
#LIVE: Tyrod Taylor at the podium https://t.co/SIFDK4nFPbâ Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018
A good left tackle protects his QB from everything, even egregious name mispronunciation.