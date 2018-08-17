Experiment over: Seahawks cut DE Marcus Smith

Another NFL team terminated their Marcus Smith experiment.

The Seattle Seahawks cut the defensive end on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later made the announcement official.

Smith had missed practice the past few days while dealing with coach Pete Carroll termed a family issue.

Pete Carroll: #Seahawks released DE Marcus Smith because of a âpersonal issue,â after sticking with PHIâs former 1st-rd pick all last year. Wonât elaborate but says Smith understood the decision. Must be a big deal for this pass-rushing team to cut a veteran pass rusher pic.twitter.com/4bWi9EiGTI â Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2018

Smith spent the 2017 season in Seattle, compiling 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 14 games.

The pass rusher was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. However, he started zero games over three seasons in Philly and notably earned all zeros in the stat columns during his rookie campaign. Buried on the depth chart by Chip Kelly, Smith was viewed as a failure of the former coach's regime. After his return to the forefront in Philadelphia, general manager Howie Roseman has since taken responsibility for the Smith selection. The Eagles waived Smith in July 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal in Seattle last offseason and re-upped with the Seahawks in March.

With all the changes along the Seahawks defensive line, Smith had a chance to earn solid rotational minutes. Alas, he never stood out during training camp.

The once surprise first-round pick is once again a free agent.