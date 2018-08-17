Total Wellness assists NFL with physical, emotional wellness

Over the past week, we've heard courageous personal stories from two NFL Legends, Hall of Fame inductee Brian Dawkins and Steve Smith Sr., on their struggles with depression and mental health. These are challenges that are real and prevalent in society and, as pointed out by them and others who have come forward publicly, it is critical to seek help.

But all too often -- within and outside the world of sports -- the stigma surrounding mental illness can be an obstacle to seeking help.

The league is committed to promoting a culture where everyone, including athletes, is encouraged to seek the assistance and support they need to achieve overall wellness.

"When men like Brian and Steve, along with Charles Haley and Brandon Marshall before them, openly and honestly discuss their emotional challenges it reduces the stigma and encourages others to access available resources," said Dwight Hollier, NFL Vice President of Wellness and Clinical Services. "It also helps redefine strength for the next generation to know that it's OK to reach out. The league will continue to shine a light on mental health in sports, and support those on their journey towards total wellness."

Launched in 2012, the Total Wellness initiative assists active players and NFL Legends, as well as the coaching community, in achieving physical and emotional wellness.

Among the program's services is NFL Life Line, a free, independent and confidential crisis resource that connects callers with trained counselors to assist individuals with personal or emotional crisis. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Through the league's partnership with Cigna, players and their families can take full advantage of vast counseling resources. Cigna has instituted a help desk of NFL-specific advocates who are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to field calls from players and families.

From the moment a player transitions to the NFL, the league provides a comprehensive package of resources, benefits and programs to ensure that they have the tools necessary to succeed on and off the field through all stages of their careers.

The Rookie Transition Program is the first opportunity to drive important conversations around stress management, time management, healthy relationships, physical and mental well-being. The goal is to share information and resources and reduce the stigma around some of these more sensitive and personal issues. These discussions are led by the licensed mental health practitioners associated with each club in conjunction with the Directors of Player Engagement -- individuals at each club who align players with resources -- and supported by peer-to-peer discussions with rookies and Legends.

And, as NFL Legends transition to life beyond the field, both the Legends Community and Player Engagement serve to support and empower those players through a variety of services including transition coaches -- former NFL players certified in life transitions -- mental health first aid, relationship management and applied suicide intervention skills.

Additionally, the NFL Player Care Foundation, an independent organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for NFL Legends, addresses all aspects of life by providing programs and assistance with medical, emotional and financial support.

For more information on mental health, visit www.mentalhealth.gov or call 1-800-273-TALK. Current and former NFL players/coaches, team and league staff, and their family members can visit NFL Life Line at nfllifeline.org or call 800-506-0078.