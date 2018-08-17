Some uninformed fans may overlook the preseason's exhibition games because they "don't count." However, for many low draft picks, undrafted free agents, and fringe vets this is their personal Super Bowl. It's their shot at proving that they're worthy of a roster spot. As a result of players giving their all to make the team, you sometimes get surreal highlights.

It's easy to forget, but some of the craziest plays happen in August. From a pick-six unlike any other in NFL history to kickers showing off their QB skills, here are the 10 Craziest Preseason Plays of All Time.

10. Brandon Browner Scoops Up Goal Line Fumble For 106-YD Return

Date: 8/17/2013

Player(s): Brandon Browner, Seahawks DB

Any mention of goal line turnovers still give Seahawks fans anxiety. However, this play is actually a Seattle highlight--the all-time lowlight would come a year and a half later...

9. LeSean McCoy Goes Into Video Game Mode

Date: 8/15/2013

Player(s): LeSean McCoy, Eagles RB

LeSean McCoy made Panthers defenders look like middle schoolers in Heelys right here. Shady would go on to have an All-Pro season that year.

8. LeGarrette Blount Gives His Best Marcus Allen Impression

Date: 8/9/2013

Player(s): LeGarrette Blount, Patriots RB

It's like LeGarrette Blount watched Marcus Allen's legendary Super Bowl XVIII run and said "let's try this today." The somersault at the end added a nice touch.

7. Brandon Flowers' Shows Elite Hand-Eye Coordination

Date: 8/19/2016

Player(s): Brandon Flowers, Chargers CB

For those of us who can't even high-five properly, this clip leaves us in awe and extremely jealous.

6. Victor Cruz Is Ready for the Big Lights

Date: 8/16/2010

Player(s): Victor Cruz, Giants WR

The salsa celebration was still a season away, but this clip shows how the speed and hands were there from day 1.

5. Deonte Thompson's Wild 109-Yard FG Return TD

Date: 8/19/2017

Player(s): Deonte Thompson, Bears WR

A football field goal line-to-goal line is 100 yards, the end zones themselves are 10 yards deep, so you can't score a TD longer than 109 yards. Deonte Thompson used every yard possible in this thrilling return.

4. Sean Smith's One-Handed INT and Toe Tap

Date: 9/3/2009

Player(s): Sean Smith, Dolphins CB

A for awareness. A+ for gracefulness.

3. Audie Cole's Snags Back-to-Back Pick-Sixes

Date: 8/17/2012

Player(s): Audie Cole, Vikings LB

This play features consecutive interceptions returned for touchdowns, by the same player, in a span of just 20 (game clock) seconds. According to Pro Football Reference, there were 17,788 pass attempts in the 2012 season. Only 71--or 0.39 percent--of those attempts were intercepted for pick-sixes.

2. 4th & 10 Fake Punt TD

Date: 8/9/2009

Player(s): A. J. Trapasso, Titans P

Preseason or not, this is one of the best trick plays I've ever seen. Props to A.J. Trapasso for the slick behind-the-back fake and for putting on the afterburners to make sure he got to the end zone.

1. Ron Brooks Completes the Most-Improbable Pick-Six

Date: 9/3/2015

Player(s): Ron Brooks, Bills CB

Great hands and speed by Brooks, but what about the hit by Merrill Noel that made it all possible? "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."

Bonus: Kicker Passes to Rookie DE For (Negated) 2 Pt. Conversion

Date: 9/3/2015

Player(s): K Ryan Succop and DE Angelo Blackson, Titans

Garo Yepremian attempted a similar pass during Super Bowl VII, but he failed miserably. For those wondering who is Yepremian or what the worst pass in NFL history looks like, Google is your friend.