Samaje Perine (ankle) will miss at least a week

The Washington Redskins' running back room is currently home to the walking wounded.

After rookie Derrius Guice tore his ACL in the first preseason game, the Redskins watched second-year back Samaje Perine limp off after bursting for a 30-yard gain on his only carry of Thursday's tilt versus the New York Jets. He's expected to miss at least a week with an ankle sprain, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Following the contest, coach Jay Gruden offered some optimism about Perine's injury.

"Samaje went in and got checked for (a) twisted ankle, but looks like it's OK. Everything else was negative. Twisted ankle for Samaje," Gruden said, via the team's transcript.

This is the part of the post where we point out the Redskins were optimistic about Guice's injury in the immediate aftermath of last week's preseason game.

Perine wasn't the only Washington back to go down Thursday night. Backup Byron Marshall also left the game with an ankle injury. Gruden said Marshall was "OK" after getting an MRI. He's expected to miss two to four weeks, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Perine is expected to battle with Rob Kelley for early-down duties following Guice's injury. Kelley earned the start and took seven carries for 17 yards Thursday night. If Perine's injury keeps him out any significant amount of time, Kelley would get the bulk of the between-the-tackles totes to open the season.

Gruden said after Guice's injury that the team didn't plan to add a veteran running back -- the likes of Adrian Peterson or Jamaal Charles remain free agents. If Washington continues to suffer tailback injuries, the coach will need to revise that sentiment.

"We're still in the process of trying to figure that out," said Thursday night when asked about his RB depth chart. "Rob Kelley and [Samaje] Perine. We wanted to get Samaje some good looks, he got hurt on his first run. Had a great run. 30-yard run but hurt his ankle. I wanted to try and get a good look at Byron and he kind of got dinged up there. Rob Kelley got a few touches and obviously, Martez [Carter] had a couple good looks. Kapri Bibbs continues to be consistent. His job is protecting, running routes and running the ball. It'll be a tough deal for us to figure that all out but we will."

Here are other injuries we are tracking Friday:

1. As anticipated, New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley (leg) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

2. The Seahawks had a positive update on Doug Baldwin and his ailing left knee. Pete Carroll told reporters Baldwin resumed running and the team still thinks he'll be ready for the season opener.

3. The Patriots suffered another injury to a top rookie. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn tore his Achilles against the Eagles and will miss this 2018 season.

4. Packers running back Jamaal Williams is "fine" after leaving last night's preseason game with a minor ankle sprain, a source told Pelissero.

5. Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain, per Pelissero.

6. After undergoing a battery of tests, Packers wideout Jake Kumerow was diagnosed with just a sprained SC joint, a source told Pelissero.