Redskins RB Samaje Perine 'OK' after twisting ankle

The Washington Redskins' running back room is currently home to the walking wounded.

After rookie Derrius Guice tore his ACL in the first preseason game, the Redskins watched second-year back Samaje Perine limp off after bursting for a 30-yard gain on his only carry of Thursday's tilt versus the New York Jets.

Following the contest, coach Jay Gruden offered some optimism about Perine's injury.

"Samaje went in and got checked for (a) twisted ankle, but looks like it's OK. Everything else was negative. Twisted ankle for Samaje," Gruden said, via the team's transcript.

This is the part of the post where we point out the Redskins were optimistic about Guice's injury in the immediate aftermath of last week's preseason game.

Perine wasn't the only Washington back to go down Thursday night. Backup Byron Marshall also left the game with a leg injury. Gruden said Marshall was "OK" after getting an MRI.

Perine is expected to battle with Rob Kelley for early-down duties following Guice's injury. Kelley earned the start and took seven carries for 17 yards Thursday night. If Perine's injury keeps him out any significant amount of time, Kelley would get the bulk of the between-the-tackles totes to open the season.

Gruden said after Guice's injury that the team didn't plan to add a veteran running back -- the likes of Adrian Peterson or Jamaal Charles remain free agents. If Washington continues to suffer tailback injuries, the coach will need to revise that sentiment.

"We're still in the process of trying to figure that out," said Thursday night when asked about his RB depth chart. "Rob Kelley and [Samaje] Perine. We wanted to get Samaje some good looks, he got hurt on his first run. Had a great run. 30-yard run but hurt his ankle. I wanted to try and get a good look at Byron and he kind of got dinged up there. Rob Kelley got a few touches and obviously, Martez [Carter] had a couple good looks. Kapri Bibbs continues to be consistent. His job is protecting, running routes and running the ball. It'll be a tough deal for us to figure that all out but we will."