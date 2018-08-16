Dave Dameshek Football Program: Franco Harris talks Steelers

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and producer Erica Tamposi to kibitz about how the AFC East will look next season if Tom Brady retires (6:00). The group then discusses which quarterback is the most important to their team in the entire NFL (24:42). Then, Eddie Spaghetti and the DDFP crew play a game of "Use Your Noodle" while also talking about his recent trip to Seattle to see Pearl Jam (30:00). Finally, Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Hall of Famer Franco Harris joins the show to kibitz about his greatest play, Terry Bradshaw vs. Ben Roethlisberger and if he believes this current Steelers team can win a Super Bowl (47:25).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts & Google Play