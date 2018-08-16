Could Drew Brees have been an all-time tennis great?

Drew Brees carved a future Hall of Fame career for himself on the grass and turf.

He could've done the same on grass and clay, too.

The Saints' legendary quarterback was once the top-ranked youth tennis player in Texas, according to NOLA.comâs Jeff Duncan.

The next-best player? Former world No. 1 and fellow Austin product Andy Roddick, who lost his share of matches to Brees growing up.

Yes @drewbrees beat me in tennis when I was 9 and he was 11. Twice.... I finally beat him and he quit tennis. You're welcome football â andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 11, 2014

"(Brees) was a guy who played tennis like once a week while the rest of us played six days a week," Roddick said via FOX Sports Live. "He beat me the first two times, I finally beat him and I guess he decided that was enough to quit."

The football world thanks you for your contribution, Mr. Roddick.

Brees went on to letter in three sports in Austin's Westlake high school â none of which were tennis. He took from the sport the hand-eye coordination, footwork and fluid mechanics necessary to become an elite quarterback, though.

Here's hoping future NFL greats learn from Brees and pick up a tennis racket.