Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks dive into Jalen Ramsey's recent comments in a GQ article criticizing most of the quarterbacks in the league (3:41). The guys also preview the AFC and NFC East divisions and make a few bold predictions that might surprise you (9:28). DJ and Bucky also look ahead to preseason Week 2 and give you a few storylines to watch this weekend (37:29).

Listen to the podcast below: