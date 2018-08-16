The most delicious stadium foods of the 2018 NFL season

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 16, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Last week, we told you about the behemoth known as the gridiron burger. This week, For the Win did a ranking of other crazy NFL stadium foods.

2. Bears WR Anthony Miller has some serious special teams skills.

3. This 104-year-old superfan has been rooting for the Browns since day one -- literally.

4. Andy Dalton recently gave back to Buffalo for their donations to his foundation.

