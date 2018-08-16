The most delicious stadium foods of the 2018 NFL season

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 16, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Last week, we told you about the behemoth known as the gridiron burger. This week, For the Win did a ranking of other crazy NFL stadium foods.

I ranked this season's NFL stadium food, on the basis of craziness. Hope you're hungry. https://t.co/Z4BJEd1gvn â Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) August 16, 2018

2. Bears WR Anthony Miller has some serious special teams skills.

3. This 104-year-old superfan has been rooting for the Browns since day one -- literally.

Today we were so honored to host Mae Packan, a 104-year old Browns fan who had season tickets back during the @JimBrownNFL32 era and even attended our first ever game!



Today was her first trip to #BrownsCamp where she met John Dorsey, Hue Jackson and @BernieKosarQB! pic.twitter.com/jMzd3N42AM â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2018

4. Andy Dalton recently gave back to Buffalo for their donations to his foundation.