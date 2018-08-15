Around The NFL Podcast: Fantasy Extravaganza 2018!

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- take a quick glimpse at the latest news (5:00) before welcoming in Marcas Grant for their 4th Annual Fantasy Extravaganza (23:00). The heroes discuss #BSOHL (Best Shape Of His Life) (28:30), their choices for sleepers (38:00) before engaging in a round of "not on my team." They make a few stops at Sizzler's Fantasy Corner and close with their best draft day advice (52:00).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: