Over 100 puppies adopted at Browns training camp

One of the best stories of 2018 training camp has been the Browns hosting puppy adoption fairs at their open practices. The team has been working in partnership with the Northeast Ohio SPCA to find loving homes for adorable stray pups. The Browns Puppy Pound program began in 2015 and has led to hundreds of dogs finding their "furever homes."

On Wednesday, Browns social media coordinator Allie Raymond said early estimates show that over 100 puppies have been adopted at 2018 training camp.

"We tweeted 15 puppies--all were adopted," said Raymond. "Not sure how many puppies [were] adopted total, but I think it's 130 this year so far."

With ridiculously adorable photos and punny names like Barker Mayfield and Jabril Puppers, who could resist taking a new best friend home. Check out some of the adorable pooches who found loving homes below:

Meet Myles Garuff!



Myles is a 12-week old rottweiler/hound mix who loves digging up fossils in his spare time! ï¿½ï¿½



Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/mUnEwHhJYb â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 27, 2018

Myles Garuff

Everyone meet Barker Mayfield, a nine-week old spaniel mix!



Always been considered the underdog - sheâs looking to find her furrrever home in Cleveland ï¿½ï¿½



Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/tSzeKECCpM â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 26, 2018

Barker Mayfield

Meet MarmaDuke Johnson!



This good girl can run for miles but also can catch any frisbee you throw her way! ï¿½ï¿½



Find her and other adorable puppers up for adoption in our Puppy Pound at today's #BrownsCamp! pic.twitter.com/nWXZIRYXHh â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018

MarmaDuke Johnson

Meet John Dogsey! ï¿½ï¿½



This little buddy boy has an eye for talent and wants to be on your team!



Find him and other puppies up for adoption in our Puppy Pound at #BrownsCamp! pic.twitter.com/THSkMxXvDG â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2018

John Dogsey

Meet Lou "The Paw" Growlza!



The way this Hall of Fame pupper will protect your family and kick her way into your heart will be nothing short of legendary ï¿½ï¿½



Find her and other adorable puppies in our Puppy Pound at today's #BrownsCamp practice pic.twitter.com/BQLRhpqt4W â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 13, 2018

Lou "The Paw" Growlza

Meet Pawstin Corbett, a lab mix!



This little guy is looking for his QB to protect furrrrr life â could you be the one? ï¿½ï¿½



Find him and other adorable puppies up for adoption today at #BrownsCamp! pic.twitter.com/v8D19TbacF â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2018

Pawstin Corbett

Say hello to Carlos Rawhyde! ï¿½ï¿½



This little heeler mix is a bruiser (and a Buckeye!) who's just happy to be back in the great state of Ohio!



Find her and other puppies looking for furrrever homes at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/UJIvJVFHhd â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2018

Carlos Rawhyde

Say hello to Joe! He was just voted Best in Schobert.



Don't be fooled - this little heeler mix may seem unassuming but he'll "pro" bowl his way into your heart ï¿½ï¿½



Find him and other puppies looking for furrrever homes at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/Ksfei9WCcy â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 6, 2018

Joe

Say hello to Larry Ogoodboyjobi!



This collie mix is a ball of fur and will knock you off your feet! ï¿½ï¿½



Find him and other puppies looking for furrrever homes at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/DfLwhhlw4g â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 4, 2018

Larry Ogoodboyjobi

Say hello to Tyruff Taylor! ï¿½ï¿½



This good girl is a tone setter. Sheâs always the first puppy in the kennel and the last one out - but you can change that today by adopting her!



Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/WCgT4Rrv5R â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 3, 2018

Tyruff Taylor

Everyone meet Antonio Callawag! ï¿½ï¿½



This retriever mix has the fastest paws youâll ever see. Although this good boy is small, heâll catch anything you throw his way.



Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/CkqmUBMkYn â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 2, 2018

Antonio Callawag

Say hello to Snarl Nassib, a mastiff mix!



He may look adorable but beware â he'll tackle you with kisses! ï¿½ï¿½



Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/9rgD4TAFT4 â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2018

Snarl Nassib

Meet Jabrill Puppers, a feist mix! ï¿½ï¿½



It's not about where she went to obedience school, it's about where she is now â and this versatile pup is looking for her furrrrever home in Cleveland ï¿½ï¿½



Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/8Xd9P5szud â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 30, 2018

Jabrill Puppers

Say hello to Briean Doggy-Calhound, a shepherd/lab mix!



This good boy can track a frisbee with his quick twitch ability and will intercept your heart! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½



Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/87MvO4GlfS â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 29, 2018

Briean Doggy-Calhound

Everyone meet Emmanuel Dogbah, an 11-week old shepherd mix!



Don't let this furrrocious face fool you, she just wants snuggles ï¿½ï¿½



Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/FNSoe12BI3 â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 28, 2018

Emmanuel Dogbah