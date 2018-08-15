Over 100 puppies adopted at Browns training camp

One of the best stories of 2018 training camp has been the Browns hosting puppy adoption fairs at their open practices. The team has been working in partnership with the Northeast Ohio SPCA to find loving homes for adorable stray pups. The Browns Puppy Pound program began in 2015 and has led to hundreds of dogs finding their "furever homes."
PUPPY POUND CAM https://t.co/ALTAesFqA5â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 3, 2018
On Wednesday, Browns social media coordinator Allie Raymond said early estimates show that over 100 puppies have been adopted at 2018 training camp.
"We tweeted 15 puppies--all were adopted," said Raymond. "Not sure how many puppies [were] adopted total, but I think it's 130 this year so far."
With ridiculously adorable photos and punny names like Barker Mayfield and Jabril Puppers, who could resist taking a new best friend home. Check out some of the adorable pooches who found loving homes below:
Meet Myles Garuff!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 27, 2018
Myles is a 12-week old rottweiler/hound mix who loves digging up fossils in his spare time!
Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/mUnEwHhJYb
Everyone meet Barker Mayfield, a nine-week old spaniel mix!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 26, 2018
Always been considered the underdog - sheâs looking to find her furrrever home in Cleveland
Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/tSzeKECCpM
Meet MarmaDuke Johnson!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018
This good girl can run for miles but also can catch any frisbee you throw her way!
Find her and other adorable puppers up for adoption in our Puppy Pound at today's #BrownsCamp! pic.twitter.com/nWXZIRYXHh
Meet John Dogsey!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2018
This little buddy boy has an eye for talent and wants to be on your team!
Find him and other puppies up for adoption in our Puppy Pound at #BrownsCamp! pic.twitter.com/THSkMxXvDG
Meet Lou "The Paw" Growlza!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 13, 2018
The way this Hall of Fame pupper will protect your family and kick her way into your heart will be nothing short of legendary
Find her and other adorable puppies in our Puppy Pound at today's #BrownsCamp practice pic.twitter.com/BQLRhpqt4W
Meet Pawstin Corbett, a lab mix!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2018
This little guy is looking for his QB to protect furrrrr life â could you be the one?
Find him and other adorable puppies up for adoption today at #BrownsCamp! pic.twitter.com/v8D19TbacF
Say hello to Carlos Rawhyde!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2018
This little heeler mix is a bruiser (and a Buckeye!) who's just happy to be back in the great state of Ohio!
Find her and other puppies looking for furrrever homes at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/UJIvJVFHhd
Say hello to Joe! He was just voted Best in Schobert.â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 6, 2018
Don't be fooled - this little heeler mix may seem unassuming but he'll "pro" bowl his way into your heart
Find him and other puppies looking for furrrever homes at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/Ksfei9WCcy
Say hello to Larry Ogoodboyjobi!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 4, 2018
This collie mix is a ball of fur and will knock you off your feet!
Find him and other puppies looking for furrrever homes at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/DfLwhhlw4g
Say hello to Tyruff Taylor!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 3, 2018
This good girl is a tone setter. Sheâs always the first puppy in the kennel and the last one out - but you can change that today by adopting her!
Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/WCgT4Rrv5R
Everyone meet Antonio Callawag!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 2, 2018
This retriever mix has the fastest paws youâll ever see. Although this good boy is small, heâll catch anything you throw his way.
Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/CkqmUBMkYn
Say hello to Snarl Nassib, a mastiff mix!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2018
He may look adorable but beware â he'll tackle you with kisses!
Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/9rgD4TAFT4
Meet Jabrill Puppers, a feist mix!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 30, 2018
It's not about where she went to obedience school, it's about where she is now â and this versatile pup is looking for her furrrrever home in Cleveland
Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/8Xd9P5szud
Say hello to Briean Doggy-Calhound, a shepherd/lab mix!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 29, 2018
This good boy can track a frisbee with his quick twitch ability and will intercept your heart! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½
Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/87MvO4GlfS
Everyone meet Emmanuel Dogbah, an 11-week old shepherd mix!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 28, 2018
Don't let this furrrocious face fool you, she just wants snuggles
Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/FNSoe12BI3
