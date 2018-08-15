Broncos' Adam Gotsis won't be charged in rape case

Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis will not face charges in connection to his March arrest on suspicion of rape, Fulton County (Georgia) District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced Wednesday.

"After a careful and thorough investigation, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has decided not to proceed with the case against Mr. Adam Gotsis," Howard said in a statement obtained by NFL.com. "My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case."

Gotsis was arrested after after a 30-year-old woman went to Atlanta Police Headquarters on Feb. 1 and spoke with an investigator about the 2013 incident. She told police she met Gotsis through a mutual friend and that she attended attended a party with him on March 9, 2013. She accused Gotsis of then taking her to his home and raping her.

Investigators secured a warrant charging Gotsis with rape on March 7, and he turned himself in at a Fulton County Jail facility the same day. He was released after posting $50,000 bond.

Gotsis, 25, remains subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

A native of Abbotsford, Australia, Gotsis was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft after playing at Georgia Tech. He has appeared in 32 games over the last two seasons.