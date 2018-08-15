Broncos WR Carlos Henderson suspended one game

Carlos Henderson's struggle to appear on the field has encountered another hurdle.

The Broncos wide receiver has been suspended one game by the league for violation of the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, the team announced Wednesday.

Henderson has not been in attendance for any of Broncos camp, starting it on the reserve/did not report list. KUSA-TV's Mike Klis reported in late July Henderson was dealing with a personal matter, and agent Erik Burkhardt said he and Henderson spoke to Broncos coach Vance Joseph and the team has "been supportive."

The former Conference USA Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Year has yet to appear in a regular-season game in the NFL. A third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, Henderson his entire rookie season due to a thumb injury that required surgery and landed him on injured reserve in early September. Henderson was also arrested on a a marijuana possession charge in January in Louisiana.