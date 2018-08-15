The best tackles made by kickers and punters

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 15, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Who said kickers and punters can't make tackles?

2. 49ers rookie WR Dante Pettis hit some dingers at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

3. J.J. Watt's new sneakers drop on Thursday and they feature a special message.

4. Can you say your ABCs backwards? Vernon Davis offered Washington LB Zach Brown $10K if he could complete the difficult task.

