The best tackles made by kickers and punters

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 15, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Who said kickers and punters can't make tackles?

Kickers can HIT too ������ pic.twitter.com/vf5AJbrRyU — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 14, 2018

2. 49ers rookie WR Dante Pettis hit some dingers at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

49ers rookie receiver Dante Pettis (@dmainy_13) takes BP at Minute Maid Park, with his dad, #Astros third base coach Gary watching. And Dante hit a couple out in this sequence. pic.twitter.com/9iPCkQbgik — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 14, 2018

3. J.J. Watt's new sneakers drop on Thursday and they feature a special message.

.@JJWatt set to release his latest training shoe on 8/16, the Reebok JJ II Clean Slate Pack. Triple-White, silver metallic details. The shoe represents his fight back from injuries.



On the sock liner inside, the words: “NEVER LET A STUMBLE IN THE ROAD BE THE END OF THE JOURNEY” pic.twitter.com/0DNENSUq1J — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 14, 2018

4. Can you say your ABCs backwards? Vernon Davis offered Washington LB Zach Brown $10K if he could complete the difficult task.