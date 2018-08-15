Injuries: Okafor exits practice with apparent injury

The New Orleans Saints will need to hold their breath after seeing a defensive player go down.

Defensive end Alex Okafor went down during Wednesday's indoor practice, was quickly tended to by members of the training staff, and then got up and limped off the field under his own power, according to multiple reports.

The extent of Okafor's injury is unknown at this time, but it is notable when considering he is attempting to come back from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 11 of the 2017 regular season.

Before the season-ending injury, the 6-foot-4, 261-pound Okafor was enjoying a strong campaign, totaling 43 tackles (27 solo), 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles as the much-needed complementary pass rusher to Cameron Jordan.

Okafor, who originally signed with the Saints in 2017 on a one-year contract, re-signed during the offseason. With Okafor on the mend during the offseason, the Saints added more firepower to the pass rush through the 2018 NFL Draft by trading up to select defensive end Marcus Davenport in the first round.

Davenport, who has missed recent practices with an undisclosed injury, returned Wednesday, but didn't participate in team drills, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett.

After practice, coach Sean Payton told reporters it was good to have Davenport back on the field and the team is "encouraged" by the rookie's recovery progress.

Here are other injuries around the league we are keeping an on:

1. The New York Jets are taking it slowly with guard Brian Winters, who is recovering from an injury, and he is not expected to play in Thursdayâs preseason game against the Washington Redskins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Winters, who dealt with an abdomen injury last season, should be ready for the regular-season opener, Rapoport added.

2. Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair a broken bone in his finger, per Rapoport. The surgery is expected to sideline the rookie running back three to four weeks, Rapoport reported. There's a chance Penny won't return before Week 1 of the regular season.

3. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris is dealing with a strained oblique muscle, per coach Vance Joseph. Denever is hopeful he'll be available this weekend against the Bears.