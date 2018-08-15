Hopkins booted from practice after fight with Ward

Tempers have bubbled -- and fists have flown -- in Houston.

An otherwise mundane training camp practice between the Texans and Niners dissembled into chaos Wednesday as Houston wideout DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco defensive back Jimmie Ward blew up the session by throwing punches.

Check it out:

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted Texans coach Bill O'Brien booted Hopkins from practice following the scuffle.

Bottom line: None of this is unusual for a team-against-team scrimmage in August. It's not the kind of thing you'd expect to break out at some hollowed-out corporate office between suit-and-tie drones, but it's just another day in the NFL.