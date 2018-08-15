Lions CB Slay: Odell Beckham looks just as explosive

Odell Beckham took the next baby step in his return to action: facing a non-teammate.

With OBJ sitting out the New York Giants' first preseason game, Tuesday's joint practice with the Detroit Lions represented the first time the star wideout saw live action against an opponent in more than 10 months.

The main foe, All-Pro corner Darius Slay, said Beckham looks like himself.

"He looks like he's going. He's catching the rock, running the rock," Slay said, via ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "He's always going to be explosive. He's never going to lose that until he's 50, I guess. I don't know. Other than that, he's Odell."

Slay faced Beckham each of the last two years -- albeit 2017 came as the WR was eased into the lineup after missing the season opener -- so his assessment of Beckham carries some background.

Every report we've heard regarding Beckham suggests the star receiver will be full-go when the season opens.

"He did great. You've watched him all summer here compete in practice," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. "If you create the same setting and it's just against a different team, then you're just out there practicing. That's what he did."

Beckham looking like his old self is glorious news for a Giants offense -- especially Eli Manning -- that sorely missed the dynamic playmaker last season. His return, along with upgrades elsewhere, should make Big Blue's offense immensely more difficult to defend in 2018.