DDFP: Sean Lee, Leighton Vander Esch at Cowboys camp

Dave Dameshek is first joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank who returns from his work trip in Brazil. Shek and Hank try to implement as many teen slang words from a recent USA Today article throughout the show while also trying to figure out which cities in the world are the most populated (8:00). Eddie Spaghetti and EmmaVP also make their return and share some details from their trips to Seattle and the Jersey shore (10:50). Next, the DDFP crew traveled to Oxnard, California for Dallas Cowboys training camp and sat down with linebackers Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch to chat about their upcoming season (19:25). After the interviews, Shek and Hank kibitz about the Dallas Cowboys by giving their predictions on where they will place in the NFC East (35:00).

Listen to the podcast below: