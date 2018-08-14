Watch this six-year-old with All-Pro juke moves

  • By Ralph Warner
1. 'Blaze The Great' collected a few more ankles in a recent flag football game.

For those of you who aren't familiar with Blaze, he's six years old, has a six-pack, has racked up millions of views, and recently hung out with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

2. Odell Beckham Jr. recently made this fan's day at Giants training camp.

@obj greets a fan in Detroit. #GiantsCamp

Just another one of many amazing fan moments at 2018 training camp.

3. Don't @ me, but Fido made the tackle of the preseason (thus far).

4. It's been 191 days since Super Bowl LII, but Eagles fans are still revelling like it happened yesterday.

