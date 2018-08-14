Fans will receive free beer after Browns' next win

The Browns' last win came on December 24, 2016. It was a 20-17 victory over the Chargers in Week 16 to stave off going 0-15. Everyone knows what happened in the 17 games since then, so we don't need to dwell on that. This year's new-look Browns have fans in Cleveland pretty excited about the team's potential. Bud Light is now giving Browns fans even more reason to get excited for 2018:

Youâve stood by us through it all. We love you for it, and so does @budlight.



These special fridges will unlock celebratory beers when we get our first regular season âWâ.#VictoryFridge pic.twitter.com/LgsGNabMpt â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018

Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's brewing company, is dropping off 10 "victory fridges" full of beer at 10 bars in Cleveland. According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, when the Browns win their next (regular season) game, the fridges will be unlocked via a WiFi connection and fans will be able to indulge in free beer.

Fans have to be inside the bar when the Browns win (and 21 years or older) to enjoy the free Bud Lights. Seems like an awesome way to reward fan loyalty and enjoy one of America's greatest combos: football and beer.

For those of you in the Cleveland area or those who plan on being there this fall, here is the Browns 2018 schedule.