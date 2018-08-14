Injuries: Dolphins WR Parker suffers broken finger

An offseason of struggles got worse for DeVante Parker.

The Miami Dolphins receiver suffered a broken middle finger, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post first reported the injury on Tuesday.

The wideout is week-to-week and hopes to be ready for the season opener, per Rapoport.

The injury is another blow to the former first-round pick who enters a pivotal season under coach Adam Gase. The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason, but it is guaranteed for injury only.

After the Dolphins traded Jarvis Landry earlier in the year, the hope was Parker could leap into a go-to role. The 6-foot-3 receiver, however, has reportedly struggled throughout training camp. Parker did not corral a pass in his 10 snaps in Miami's preseason opener.

The Dolphins added receivers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson this offseason to go along with Parker and Kenny Stills (dealing with an ankle injury). Injuries in Miami's receiver corps should open more opportunity for Wilson to carve out a bigger role heading into the 2018 campaign.

For Parker, the injury is the latest setback in a disappointing start to his career.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters quarterback Nick Foles will play against the New England Patriots on Thursday. Foles sat out Philly's preseason opener with neck spasms. The quarterback returned to practice on Saturday.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters three veterans -- quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward -- will not play against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Brown returned to practice Saturday after missing time with a hip flexor injury.