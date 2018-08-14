Giants RB Saquon Barkley (leg) sits out practice

Tuesday's New York Giants practice came and went without the services of Saquon Barkley.

The rookie running back spent the session observing positional drills before exiting to spend time with the training staff. NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported Barkley watched practice in uniform, but without pads. Art Stapleton of The Record provided visuals:

@saquon during position drills and now heâs gone off to side to work with #NYGiants training staff pic.twitter.com/mFW1vMs3IV â Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 14, 2018

Barkley, the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, suffered a mild strain of his left leg after catching a pass during Monday's practice.

Coach Pat Shurmur promised to be "smart with him" as the week progressed, setting the table for Tuesday's sit-out.

Barkley unfurled a 39-yard barreling gallop through Cleveland's defense on his first NFL carry in Thursday's preseason loss to the Browns. The Giants are set to visit the Lions on Friday night, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Barkley pulled from the action as New York treads lightly with their presumptive workhorse.