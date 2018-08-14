Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Graham getting on same page

The Green Bay Packers bolstered the offense during the offseason with the addition of five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham.

While Graham and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are still working on developing the all-important chemistry between passer and receiver, Monday offered an example of what opposing defenses will have to deal with.

According to Mike Spofford of the Packers' official website, Rodgers lofted a fade pass and Graham made a leaping one-handed catch with a safety on his hip during goal-line work.

"We needed something like that, because we've been talking a lot about how he wants those type of fade balls thrown," Rodgers said, via the team's website. "It was nice to be on the same page."

Monday showed the rapport between the two could develop into something special.

According to Spofford, Rodgers made some notable mentions when comparing Graham's knowledge of the game to a group that included his current wide receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, and a who's who list of former Packers, specifically Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, James Jones and fullback John Kuhn.

"Those guys really understand the game, see it through the quarterbacks' eyes and want to be right all the time," Rodgers said, via the team's website. "They set their ego aside to understand how I see it, because I think they understand if they see it how I see it, they're probably going to get the ball. So we have a lot of conversations in the locker room, in meetings, on the practice field, and after hours texting, if there's something we see on film."

Given the open lines of communications with a two-time NFL MVP quarterback, Graham appears on track to return to elite production.

From 2010 to 2015, the 31-year-old Graham was an unstoppable force in five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, totaling 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns on 386 catches with quarterback Drew Brees before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

While in Seattle, Graham's production slipped, as he was no longer a focal point of the offense and totaled 170 catches for 2,048 yards and 18 touchdowns.