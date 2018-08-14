Will Wentz be ready Week 1? 'It's going to be close'

Carson Wentz continues to plow through rehab with the goal of being ready to play the Philadelphia Eagles' regular-season opener. The quarterback, however, soft-peddled the breaks a tad on Tuesday morning.

Wentz joined WIP Radio in Philly and noted his availability for Week 1 could come down to the wire.

"I obviously would love to be out there," he said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "That's been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It's going to be close. It's going to be close. I'm still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I'm at and time will tell here."

Wentz opened Eagles training camp avoiding the physically unable to perform list, and was surprisingly active early, even participating in team drills the opening week. Philly coaches have since scaled back his workload, keeping him mostly out of team work.

At this point it would be a surprise to see Wentz suit up for a preseason game. The Eagles have consistently stated they don't need their MVP candidate to hit the field during the preseason to be confident he's ready when games count.

"My knee feels really good," Wentz said. "Rehab and everything has been going great. Every day it feels a little better out there. I really like where I'm at so it's just a be patient thing."

If that patience doesn't pay off with a Week 1 start, the Eagles are perfectly comfortable riding Nick Foles for a few games to ensure Wentz is full-go. The third-year pro's long-term future is more important than being on the field to open September.