Redskins releasing veteran corner Orlando Scandrick

Orlando Scandrick lasted less than five months in D.C.

The Washington Redskins are releasing the veteran cornerback, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning, per a source informed of the move.

The Redskins inked Scandrick to a two-year contract in March to add a veteran presence opposite Josh Norman after Washington parted ways with Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland. His release indicates the team likes its collection of young corners, including Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau, who are expected to slide in beside Norman.

Scandrick received a $1 million signing bonus in March, giving him a nice chunk of walking-away money for a summer's work.

The 31-year-old will now hit the free-agent market where he could latch on with a team needing a veteran corner. Scandrick, however, comes with injury risk. He hasn't played a full 16-game slate since 2013.