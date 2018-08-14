Redskins cut veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick

Orlando Scandrick lasted less than five months in D.C.

The Washington Redskins released the veteran cornerback, coach Jay Gruden told reporters Tuesday morning. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

The Redskins inked Scandrick to a two-year contract in March to add a veteran presence opposite Josh Norman after Washington parted ways with Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland. His release indicates the team likes its collection of young corners, including Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau, who are expected to slide in beside Norman. Gruden also cited in his Tuesday presser the progression of rookies Danny Johnson, Adonis Alexander and Ranthony Texada as reasons for Scandrick's release.

Scandrick received a $1 million signing bonus in March, giving him a nice chunk of walking-away money for a summer's work.

The 31-year-old will now hit the free-agent market where he could latch on with a team needing a veteran corner. Scandrick, however, comes with injury risk. He hasn't played a full 16-game slate since 2013.