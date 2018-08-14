Tom Brady expects to make preseason debut Thursday

Tom Brady plans to make his preseason debut in the rematch of Super Bowl LII versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

The quarterback told WEEI Radio on Tuesday morning he "absolutely" plans on playing in the New England Patriots' second preseason tilt.

Brady made his preseason debut last year in the second game. However, there were questions about whether the reigning NFL MVP would be held out again due to a minor sore back. The 41-year-old brushed off questions about his back.

"I'm doing well. I am doing really well. You always have little things that you're working through," Brady said.

After getting some rest before the team's first preseason game, which saw Brady planted firmly on the sideline, the QB's reps have reportedly increased in practices. The ramp up to the regular season now appears to include a few preseason snaps.