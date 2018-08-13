Why are there no lefty quarterbacks in the NFL?

There's a word for all the left-handed quarterbacks in today's NFL.

That word is extinct.

Exactly zero professional passers are left-handed, according to NFL Stats and Research. Kellen Moore was the NFL's lone lefty two seasons ago; he now coaches quarterbacks in Dallas.

There are currently no left-handed quarterbacks on NFL rosters



The last person to throw a left-handed TD pass in the NFL was... Dez Bryant#LeftHandersDay â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) August 13, 2018

"I think all the smart lefties went and played baseball," Moore told Eric Edholm of FiveThirtyEight.com. "The sport is kind of designed for them. There's a little more lefty influence in that sport."

But zero left-handed quarterbacks? Zilch? Nada?

Not even the fourth-string camp arm on an expanded training camp roster throws lefty. NFL Media's David Carr puts that on coaches to figure out.

"All the plays are drawn right-handed," Carr told Edholm. "It's kind of funky. For left-handed quarterbacks, it's hard for them to go into the lineup and feel comfortable. It's like handing them a pair of right-handed scissors."

Left-handedness didn't stop Michael Vick, Steve Young, Mark Brunell or Kenny Stabler, though. It might not stop a prospect like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa in the future.

None of them currently play in the NFL. And the player who threw the league's last left-handed touchdown is still unsigned â although the Browns might be interested.

How's that for a #LeftHandersDay downer?