Steelers fan tries (and fails) to practice with team

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This Steelers fan took "open practice" a little too literally. All-Pro WR Antonio Brown was up for the challenge.

2. Speaking of AB, it's only August, but Brown is here to remind you why he's the most unstoppable WR in the league.

3. Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. has gone through a body transformation since getting to Baltimore's training camp.

4. The Ravens will get you in shape, but they know how to have a little fun too. The team brought an ice cream truck to practice.

