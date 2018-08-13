Steelers fan tries (and fails) to practice with team

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for August 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This Steelers fan took "open practice" a little too literally. All-Pro WR Antonio Brown was up for the challenge.

2. Speaking of AB, it's only August, but Brown is here to remind you why he's the most unstoppable WR in the league.

3. Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. has gone through a body transformation since getting to Baltimore's training camp.

Ravens OT Orlando Brown on how his body composition has changed since joining the Ravens: âWhen I first got here, I was 23 percent [body fat], 338 [pounds]. Now, Iâm at 350 and 19 percent. So, my body fat has changed a bunch.â â Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 11, 2018

4. The Ravens will get you in shape, but they know how to have a little fun too. The team brought an ice cream truck to practice.