Saquon Barkley leaves practice with mild leg strain

The New York Giants had a scare during Monday's practice.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley, the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, hauled in a pass down the right sideline before being tended to by members of the medical staff after the play.

He was then observed with a wrap around his left leg, but walked off the field without the wrap at the conclusion of practice, according to multiple reports.

The Giants announced Monday afternoon that Barkley escaped with only a mild strain. Coach Pat Shurmur said the team plans to "be smart with him as we move forward."

Barkley impressed in his preseason debut against the Cleveland Browns, rushing four times for 43 yards, including a dynamic 39-yard run on his first carry.

Given what he will mean to the offense, it wouldn't surprise if the Giants elected to take it easy on Barkley with the regular season less than a month away.