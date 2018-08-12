Hack's back: Eagles sign QB Christian Hackenberg

Hack is back.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed former New York Jets second-round pick Christian Hackenberg on Sunday.

Hackenberg had been unemployed for nearly two months before signing with Philly. After two disappointing seasons in the Big Apple, the Jets shipped Hackenberg to Oakland for a conditional seventh-round pick. The Raiders waived him within three weeks. The quarterback was last seen working out for the Patriots in June. That is, before Sunday.

The Eagles don't need Hackenberg. Philly employs MVP candidate Carson Wentz, Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles and third-year quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan. But with the former two currently sidelined by injuries, the Eagles' addition of Hackenberg lightens the work load of the latter two and gives the former Penn State signal-caller another chance to continue his career.

Hackenberg has never taken an NFL regular-season snap.