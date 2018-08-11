Jets LB Kevin Pierre-Louis suspended one game

One of the Jets' veteran offseason additions will have to wait an extra week to contribute this season.

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been suspended one game by the league for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. The team announced the suspension Saturday.

Signed by the Jets in March, Pierre-Louis is coming off his best season, recording 41 tackles and two passes defensed in 14 games with the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to 2017, Pierre-Louis spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.