Tomlin didn't lie: Antonio Brown returns to practice

As expected, Antonio Brown returned to practice on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers ultra-star receiver missed recent practices and the team's first preseason game with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week Brown would return to practice after the tilt versus the Eagles.

Per reporters on the scene, Brown looked fine during individual drills.

The Steelers could play it safe with Brown and hold him out another preseason game -- the team faces the Packers at Lambeau Field on Friday. Brown should not be hindered when the games count.