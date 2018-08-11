Nick Foles (spasms) returns to practice for Eagles

Nick Foles is back on the practice field.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, who has dealt with spasms in the head and neck area is practicing on Saturday on a limited basis, coach Doug Pederson told reporters.

"He's been feeling better. Again, just monitor him; limit him just a little bit," Pederson said during a press conference. "But expect him to do a little bit today."

Foles sat out this week's practices and skipped Thursday's preseason opener. Through the week, the Eagles noted they simply wanted to be cautious with Carson Wentz's insurance policy, and the spasms were not an issue the team expected to linger. Philly coaches will now ease Foles back into practices.

Whether or not the veteran plays in next Thursday's Super Bowl rematch with the New England Patriots remains to be seen. Backups Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan split the preseason opener. Foles doesn't need many reps to be ready if Wentz isn't cleared for Week 1, so taking it easy with the 29-year-old continues to be the prudent move at this stage.