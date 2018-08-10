NFL undercover, Saquon SZN and one epic burger

Welcome to the End Around, a weekly look back at the world of the National Football League. Dan Hanzus serves as your guide.

REVEALING MOMENT AT FALCONS CAMP

If we, as a society, decide to continue with this gender reveal business, let's do our collective best to keep things original. So credit to the Levitres ... can't say I've seen the Gatorade reveal before. Wait, though, is there even a pink Gatorade color? Perhaps Andy had a decent idea how this was going to turn out.

This reminds me of the time Kirk Cousins almost missed a target from 5 yards away during his version of this exercise. I feel like this was the exact moment the Redskins decided to walk away.

CHASE DANIEL, UNDERCOVER

Mitch Trubisky not recognizing that he's signing an autograph for his own backup quarterback is my favorite preseason highlight pic.twitter.com/urm5KDfXKr â Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 8, 2018

Love this prank by Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, who donned a Mitch Trubisky jersey, bucket hat and sunglasses and posed as an autograph hound at training camp. Pay close attention to the look Trubisky shoots Daniel right after signing his jersey; he's like a secret service agent who intuitively feels something is wrong.

THE MOTHER OF ALL BURGERS

I love big, dumb food stunts. And the Cardinals have a good one with their "Gridiron Burger Challenge." If you can throw down this $75, seven-pound beast in less than an hour, you'll get a Cardinals jersey (one assumes XXXXL) and a cameo on the videoboard. So what's in it?

-- 5 third-pound burger patties

-- 5 hot dogs

-- 5 bratwursts

-- 20 slices of American cheese

-- 8 slices of bacon

-- 8 chicken tenders

-- 12 ounces of fries

-- 10-inch buns

-- Lettuce

-- Tomato

-- "Tanker" sauce (do you even want to know?)

We watched Rap Sheet attempt the great feat this week on NFL Network's "Inside Training Camp Live," but his strategy was all wrong. You have to attack the sucker from the sides, the easiest entry point. Avoid the bun initially. After you take down everything else, do the Kobayashi thing where he dips the hot dog buns in water and then inhales. That said, I just don't imagine a scenario where you eat this thing and survive.

EVEN MORE BEEF

Now this is delicious. Kelvin Benjamin told The Athletic last week he wished the Panthers never had drafted him before specifically citing the accuracy issues of Cam Newton as one of the reasons Benjamin didn't perform up to his capabilities. Cut to Thursday afternoon, where Cam tracked Benjamin down ahead of the preseason opener between the Panthers and Bills.

Is there a lip reader in the house? This is as dramatic as anything we'll see on "Hard Knocks" this month.

ALMOST IMPOSSIBLY, WE HAVE YET MORE BEEF

Always fun when a man of generous carriage weaponizes his curves for dance comedy. Who could ever complain about such entertainment? Well, there is the lady on the left here. She seems pretty down on the whole situation. Notice how the dude in the Ray Lewis jersey starts out in the lead with his sensual robot interpretation. The challenge was laid out to the Big Man, who answers hard. He rips off his shirt, does the worm down a flight of a stairs (super impressive) before making the aggressive shift to his own open area for a dizzying final coda. Ray Lewis Guy has been vanquished. Just a beautiful ballet.

AND WHAT ABOUT DESSERT?

The Patriots rolled out this cake at training camp to celebrate Tom Brady's 41st birthday last Friday. The cake weighed 1,200 pounds and was made with 250 pounds of sugar. Shockingly, none of it went to waste.

COULD THE TURK BE CALLING?

Jamal Adams is a 2017 first-round pick who might have as much upside and talent as anyone on the Jets' roster. In other words, he's cut-proof. And yet, you can understand his reaction when his code failed to unlock the front door at team headquarters this week. "Dammmmn. Already? It's just Year 2!"

DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAD!

Ray Lewis' sons reactions when he said he still kisses them in the mouth LOLOL ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/LyK9dPhNU0 â gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 5, 2018

Life is funny. Ray Lewis probably spent months crafting his Hall of Fame remarks and this is all anybody will ever remember. Well, that and the sweat. So much sweat.

BEAST MODE INVESTIGATION

Marshawn Lynch breaking the ice with rookie RB Chris Warren back when he was signed:

"Why weren't you drafted?"

"I don't know."

"You did something wrong, huh?"

"No, I didn't."

"Yeah, you did." â Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 8, 2018

For the record, Warren didn't have any issues that led to his undrafted status. He played collegiately at the University of Texas, where he struggled with injuries and also made a move to tight end at one point. He had a 276-yard rushing game against Texas Tech as a freshman.

Marshawn Lynch is a curious man.

YOUR NFL REDDIT FUN FACT OF THE WEEK

This from user IH8KICKFLIPS:

In the 2013 season, Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, KJ Wight, Bobby Wagner, Golden Tate, and Doug Baldwin had a combined total cap hit of under $5M.

Honestly, it remains shocking the "Legion of Boom" Seahawks only hoisted a single Lombardi Trophy. Just an unfair collection of talent ... cheap talent. Yes, it took a Malcolm Butler miracle to stop them in 2014, but still.

DEAR GOD, SAQUON BARKLEY IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD

That sound you hear is millions of fantasy owners moving the Giants rookie up their draft boards. Have mercy.

I LIKE YOU ... BUT MORE AS A FRIEND

#Browns Dorsey says he'd have Dez Bryant in next week "if he returns a phone call. He won't return any phone calls"..other receivers coming in next week â Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 9, 2018

Some things you should probably keep to yourself, John. Bryant later tweeted that he "wouldn't mind" playing for the Browns and now Rapoport says the two sides are "scheduled" to meet. All in all, though, this strikes us as a way of letting the Hardland down gently. "You're going to make a lucky wide receiver really lucky one day ..."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"We'd beat the (expletive) out of [the Eagles] 'cause we was rolling. If we won [versus Minnesota], I knew nobody was gonna stop us 'cause we came all the way back. We know what the standard is. ... So, yeah, [expletive] Minnesota."

-- Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who is apparently still processing The Stefon Diggs Game

Until next time ...

