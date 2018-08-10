Redskins RB Derrius Guice diagnosed with MCL sprain

The Washington Redskins appear to have dodged a major injury bullet Thursday night.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that running back Derrius Guice received an initial diagnosis of a sprained MCL, according to a source with knowledge of the injury. The rookie will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

Guice is expected to miss time and could be held out the rest of the preseason as a precautionary measure, but the injury could have been a lot worse.

The second-round pick exited Thursday's preseason loss to the New England Patriots after six rushing attempts that went for 19 yards.

In the locker room after the game, Guice dismissed the injury telling JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington "all is well."

The rookie is expected to play a prominent role in the Redskins' backfield as an early-down power runner. Missing preseason action could curtail his role to open the season, but he should make up ground once healthy.