Missed game costing Khalil Mack $814K, Donald $405K

As prominent NFL players push their contract holdouts into preseason action the costs could skyrocket.

The penalty for skipping preseason games could be particularly costly for Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald, who enter the fifth-year option on their rookie contracts.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Mack, who is not expected to report for the Raiders preseason tilt on Friday, is subject to an $814,000 fine for each game missed. Donald, who skipped the Rams Thursday night game, is in line to lose $405,000 per game.

The fine schedule is based on a Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulation that allows a team to dock players on their fifth-year option a game check per preseason tilt missed. Mack is in line to make $13.846 million on the final year of his deal. Donald is scheduled to earn $6.892 million.

Both players continue to hold out in hopes of earning massive new contracts before setting foot on the field.

The fines are at the discretion of the team and can be waived. Often, teams forgo the fines when a player finally reports, but not in all cases.

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is also subject to fine for his holdout, but not as severe as players on the fifth-year option. The veteran can be fined $40,000 per day missed, along with a prorated signing bonus forfeiture, per Rapoport.